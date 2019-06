Entertainment, Events, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / Des Moines United Methodist Church's annual Auction is this Saturday | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Des Moines United Methodist Church's annual Auction is this Saturday

Des Moines United Methodist Church’s annual Auction is this Saturday, June 8.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 6:05 p.m.

“Come leisurely bid on hundreds of items!”

Live auction starts 7:15 p.m.

Sandwiches/Dessert starting 4:30 p.m.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave S Des Moines 98198 (206) 878-8301

