Saturday will mark the one-year anniversary of Des Moines ‘Parkrun’

This Saturday (June 8) will mark the one-year anniversary of Des Moines weekly ‘Parkrun.’

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation contributed $5,000 to launch this effort to provide both a healthful activity for Des Moines residents, but also to promote tourism as Parkrun attracts avid runners who are in Seattle on business to our city.

Parkrun participants will gather at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Beach Park trailhead to mark the occasion and be recognized as the group that got things rolling financially for this venture.

Here’s more from the Facebook page:

DMC parkrun is turning one year old this weekend and it’s time to celebrate! Thank you to all of you who have came out over the past year to join us on the trail! Whether you’ve came once or are a regular weekend warrior, we want to take a moment to appreciate all the encouragement and smiles you’ve brought us over this past year! It’s YOU that make our parkrun the encouraging and inclusive community event that we’ve become! If you are around this weekend and do one thing in Des Moines, we hope it will be to come out and join us on the trail! If you need a little extra encouragement, a little birdie has it on good authority that there will definitely be some birthday cake involved in this celebration 😉 Not feeling a run this weekend? That’s ok, a 5k is the same number of steps whether you’re walking, jogging, or running, so come enjoy at your own pace. No one finishes last in parkrun. We also may have some volunteer positions left, check out the volunteer roster if you’re interested in helping out! https://www.parkrun.us/desmoinescreek/futureroster/ And last but not least, if you’ve seen the chalk and signs around town and haven’t checked us out yet, this weekend would be a great weekend to stop by! parkrun is an inclusive event that is stroller and leashed-dog-friendly. All you need to do is register once (always free) by going to: www.parkrun.us/register Once you do, look for an email with your personal barcode. Print off this barcode and bring it with you each time you come. This helps our volunteers process the results each week, and tracks your runs and progress! Any questions? Just ask! We’ll get back to you as soon as we can and are happy to help. Have a great week and see you on the trail! #DontForgetYourBarcode

And from https://www.parkrun.us/desmoinescreek/:

What is Des Moines Creek parkrun?

It is a 5km run – it’s you against the clock. When is it?

Every Saturday at 9:00am. Where is it?

The event takes place at Des Moines Beach Park Event Center, 22030 Cliff Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198. See Course page for more details. What does it cost to join in?

Nothing – it’s free! but please register before your first run. Only ever register with parkrun once. Don’t forget to bring a printed copy of your barcode (request a reminder). If you forget it, you won’t get a time. How fast do I have to be?

We all run for our own enjoyment. Please come along and join in whatever your pace! Des Moines Creek parkrun needs you!

It is entirely organised by volunteers – email [email protected] to help. We’re friendly!

Every week we grab a post parkrun coffee at Des Moines Marina Farmers Market (June-September) – please come and join us!

