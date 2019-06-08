Arts, Entertainment, Events, Browse > Home Headlines / Drag Queen Story Hour will be Monday, June 17 at Des Moines Library | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Drag Queen Story Hour will be Monday, June 17 at Des Moines Library

Celebrate Pride at the Drag Queen Story Hour, coming to the Des Moines Library from 11 a.m. – Noon on Monday, June 17.

This is a free family program, all ages welcome.

“What do drag queens and children have in common? They love dressing up and all things sparkly and fancy! Join special guest Cookie Couture for a fun-filled hour of stories, songs and photos.”

WHEN: Monday, June 17, 2019, 11 a.m. – Noon INFO: More info here. WHERE: Des Moines Library, 21620 11th Ave South:

