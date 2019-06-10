PHOTOS: Sneak peek of new Highline Heritage Museum, which opens Fri., June 14

On Saturday night, June 8, a sneak preview of the brand new Highline Heritage Museum was held for volunteers and community members, including Elston Hill, who shares some great photos below.

“We are so fortunate to have Nancy Salguero McKay and all the people who worked with her!” Elston said.

GRAND OPENING IS THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 14!

The Highline Heritage Museum will be celebrating its Grand Opening & Community Ribbon Cutting Celebration this coming Friday, June 14, from 4 – 6 p.m. But this won’t be your usual ribbon cutting ceremony – ALL are invited to “come cut the ribbon with us! Literally, please bring scissors and let’s do it as a community!” (we recommend finding the oldest, most historic scissors you can)

The new museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien, on the southwest corner of SW 152nd Street and Ambaum Blvd. SW.

And some additional pics by Scott Schaefer:

More info here:

