Former bowling coach sentenced to 25 years for Child Pornography

The former coach of a South King County bowling team was sentenced Tuesday, June 11 in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 25 years in prison and lifetime supervised release for production and possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.

Here’s more from Moran’s office:

Ty Lee Treddenbarger, 54, of Burien pleaded guilty in October 2018, admitting he photographed and saved images of his molestation of minor victims between the ages of 13 and 16. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour said, Treddenbarger committed “a breach of trust as a coach,” and noted that the abuse lasted over a multi-year period.

“This defendant not only groomed the victims, he went to great lengths to convince the victim’s parents that he would take care of these children during out-of-state tournaments and overnight events,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran. “His horrific betrayal of trust, and using drugs to facilitate his sex abuse, is a parent’s worst nightmare. Instead of a trustworthy mentor these children were violated by a predatory monster.”

According to records filed in the case, in March 2017, a young victim disclosed the abuse to a parent. The Des Moines Police Department and King County Prosecutor’s Office requested assistance from Homeland Security Investigations. HSI and the Seattle Police Department executed court authorized search warrants at Treddenbarger’s residence, seizing electronic devices that contained images of the sexual abuse of children. Analysis of the electronic devices revealed more than 300 images and 12 videos of Treddenbarger sexually abusing the young victims – many while they were drugged and sleeping. In the search, police also seized a fake smoke detector, fitted with a secret camera, and a small bathroom toiletry bag that also contained a hidden camera. Treddenbarger told law enforcement he used these devices to secretly film bowling team members in hotel showers and bathrooms during trips to bowling tournaments.

From the images, law enforcement was able to identify two additional victims. Some of the victims in the images remain unknown. Treddenbarger was charged with three counts of production of child pornography — one count for each of the victims — and possession of child pornography.

“The years of abuse that the victims in this case suffered at the hands of this dangerous child predator are inexcusable,” said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of HSI Seattle. “I applaud the victims for their bravery, as well as all of the law enforcement professionals who helped make today’s sentencing possible. Thanks to their efforts, this dangerous criminal has been removed from our community and will no longer have access to our children.”

Following the sentence in federal court, Treddenbarger will be sentenced for child molestation in King County Superior court. As part of the plea agreement, the state sentence will run concurrent to the federal prison sentence.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Des Moines Police Department and the Seattle Police Department.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Cecelia Gregson. Ms. Gregson is a Senior Deputy King County Prosecutor specially designated to prosecute child exploitation cases in federal court.