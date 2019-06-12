Blogvertorial, Business, Browse > Home Headlines / DAL Law Firm: When to set up a Revocable Living Trust | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

When to set up a Revocable Living Trust

From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

When to set up a Revocable Living Trust

You may have heard that getting an estate plan in place is the best way to protect your assets. But how do you know if you need a Will or Revocable Living Trust? Here at DAL Law Firm, attorney Darcel Lobo would be able to sit down with you and discuss if setting up a Revocable Living Trust is right for you.

A Revocable Living Trust is designed to hold title to your various assets (bank accounts, real estate, personal property) during your lifetime for your benefit, and then manage and distribute your assets after your passing. If structured correctly, a Revocable Living Trust will completely replace your Will and allow your estate to avoid probate, which is one of the main benefits of having a Revocable Trust.

Our office offers a free consultation to discuss your estate planning needs to determine if a Revocable Living Trust or a Will is better for you. We offer flat fee pricing for our estate planning services, so that you know up front what the total cost will be. Having an experienced attorney assist you with your estate planning needs is key to ensuring that your estate plan is properly in place. In addition to your Revocable Living Trust and/or Will, we can also assist you with your Power of Attorney documents as well as Directives.

If you are considering a Revocable Living Trust or have questions about a Revocable Living Trust please give us a call today at (206) 408-8158, or email our office at [email protected]. We look forward to being able to assist you with your estate planning needs.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810

DAL Law Firm
19803 1st Avenue S.
Suite 200
Normandy Park, WA 98148
T (206) 408-8158
E [email protected]
http://www.dallawfirm.com

