Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Burien, Seattle, Normandy Park, Tacoma, Kent, Star Lake | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Sponsored Post

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Burien, Seattle, Normandy Park, Tacoma, Kent, Star Lake

No Comments Print This Post

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is an incredible opportunity with a great Downtown Burien location, and Realtors are holding a BBQ with free beer on Saturday:

This classic home sits on a large treed lot that is zone rm-24. Rent the home while you plan a 3-unit triplex or 3 town homes! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has coved ceilings and archways, large deck and 2 car carport. The Walk Score is 88 out of 100. This location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. NOTE : Hotdogs and chips will be served at a BBQ in the front yard!

Stop by and pick up a ticket for a free beer!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 15: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

15512 8th Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $370,000

MLS Number: 1344618

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Year Built: 1918

Approximate House SqFt: 1,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,720 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dining Room

Deck

RV Parking

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The next Open House is a first time on the market in over 50 Years:

This split level home has plenty of space. Situated near Kubota Gardens and Chief Sealth Trail there is plenty of outdoor activities to keep you entertained. Close to public transportation and light rail. If you are looking for a home that you can add your own design to, this is it.

WHEN:

Friday, June 14: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 15: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

9431 50th Ave S., Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $499,950

MLS Number: 1468667

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1966

Approximate House SqFt: 2,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next home is a perfect combination of Location, Luxury and Privacy!

This home belonged to the local dentist of 26 years – Dr. Jim Coleman and his wife Lynn, upstanding longtime, active, and involved members of the Burien community. It’s tucked away in a small 9-home street off of SW 170th Street is Normandy Park Estates! Oversized yards with gorgeous surroundings of rhododendrons! When you’re on the main level of this lovely home – you feel like you’re perched in the tree tops, with privacy galore! This Puget Sound View home has soaring ceilings with expansive windows and skylights throughout creating a treehouse feeling. Relax in this peaceful, classic 4000 sq/ft Northwest Style home surrounded by nature on arboretum style grounds. Kitchen, dining and living room flow together with 2 custom master suites on either side. Lower level has Mother-In-Law suite with separate access. Incredible deck to watch the shipping lanes & sunsets.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 15: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

1931 SW 170th Street, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,200,000

MLS Number: 1454877

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1964

Approximate House SqFt: 4,160 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 30,379 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Skylights

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a classic Tacoma Craftsman with a charming front porch:

Expansive living room with wood burning fireplace insert. Two large bedrooms on main, including master suite. Freshly painted exterior, roof is less than 2 years old, brand new electrical panel, and fully finished attic with additional bedrooms. Fenced yard with space for gardening and back deck for entertaining. Alley access keeps this home private and provides plenty of parking behind house. Come see this rustic home, ready for your modern touch!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 15: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

9006 E. McKinley Ave, Tacoma, WA 98445 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $265,000

MLS Number: 1471964

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1919

Approximate House SqFt: 3,014 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

French Doors

Jetted/Soaking Tub

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a masterpiece on the East Hill of Kent Uplands:

High-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Dramatic entry with designer tile accents and beautiful staircase. Main floor bedroom and main floor 3/4 bath. Upstairs 4 more bedrooms including a junior master suite. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 16: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

10221 SE 208th Place, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,950

MLS Number: 1432849

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,767 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 15: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]



