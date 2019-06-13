Arts, Education, Entertainment, Headlines, Browse > Home History / REMINDER: Highline Heritage Museum Ribbon Cutting is FRIDAY at 4 p.m.! | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

REMINDER: Highline Heritage Museum Ribbon Cutting is FRIDAY at 4 p.m.!

No Comments Print This Post

REMINDER : The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Celebration of the Highline Heritage Museum is this FRIDAY, June 14, 2019, from 4 – 6 p.m.!

The new museum is located on the corner of Ambaum Blvd. SW and SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien.

The celebration will take place from 4 – 6 p.m., and will feature music from the Northwest Symphony Orchestra and much more, including a chance for YOU to help cut the ribbon! (that’s right, all are invited to bring a pair of scissors and help cut the ribbon!)

“This museum is from the Community to the Community,” said Nancy Salguero McKay, Executive Director of the Highline Heritage Museum. “We want our stories to spark discussions and to share differences and similarities. We are creating a place where visitors can connect with the stories and with each other.”

Founded in 1994 as the Burien Historical Society, the Highline Heritage Museum has grown to include many historical items from the Highline area. The museum covers an area which includes White Center, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac and part of Des Moines. They use the same boundary lines as the Highline School District. In this newly built LEED Certified building, the Museum will provide a setting where visitors can connect with the stories of our past and with each other.

“We applaud the Highline Heritage Museum in documenting and preserving our rich history so that future generations have the opportunity to walk the path of their loved ones – and learn about our diverse and rich culture and accomplishments,” said Discover Burien Executive Director Debra George. “Discover Burien looks forward to supporting the Museum’s mission to collect, preserve and tell the stories of the Highline region and its people.”

Among the many exhibits in the Museum there is a gigantic prehistoric sloth called the Megalonyx, a large section dedicated to the history of the Highline School District, as well as a rotating Youth Voices Exhibit, which will be co-curated by the Youth Advisory Committee.

“We invite you to join us on the 14th as we celebrate this momentous occasion,” added Andrea Reay, President and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber. “We are proud of the Highline Heritage Museum, and its community-oriented mission. This will truly be a community event, so please bring a pair of scissors and take part in the ribbon cutting.”

More info here:

See a sneak peek of the museum with photos here.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Burien:

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



