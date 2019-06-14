Celebrate (or shop for) Dad at the Des Moines Farmers Market this Saturday!

From our friends at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market:

We love Dads, so we are making the Market special just for him.

Alaska Weathervane Scallops Seafood Food Truck, Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que Food Truck, Creole Soul Food Truck ,Mai’s Shrimp Pot Food Truck, Panda Dim Sum, Famous Fiesta are just a few of the yummy tastings that you can treat Dad to.

You can buy him wine from Stomani Cellars or Ellensburg Canyon Winery, Plants from Butch’s Baskets or Red Hen Greenhouse.

Plus 40 more vendors!

The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. this SATURDAY, JUNE 15 at the north end of the Des Moines Marina: