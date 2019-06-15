Headlines, Police, Browse > Home Transportation / Des Moines Memorial Drive closed Friday due to downed power lines | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Des Moines Memorial Drive closed Friday due to downed power lines

South King Fire & Rescue reports that downed power lines caused the closing of Des Moines Memorial Drive between 208th and 212th on Friday afternoon, June 14.

Two Metro buses were blocked in by the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the downing had yet to be determined.

Crews on scene of downed wires on Des Moines Memorial Drive between 208th and 212th. Two Metro buses blocked in by wires. Advise to take alternoute routes. No cause determined at this time. pic.twitter.com/jVVApco7xV — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 14, 2019

