Des Moines Memorial Drive closed Friday due to downed power lines


South King Fire & Rescue reports that downed power lines caused the closing of Des Moines Memorial Drive between 208th and 212th on Friday afternoon, June 14.

Two Metro buses were blocked in by the incident.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the downing had yet to be determined.

Posted by on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:55 am 
