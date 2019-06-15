Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Opinion / Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Southside is the Best Side | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: Southside is the Best Side

No Comments

Southside is the Best Side

By Andrea H. Reay

CEO/President

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

As a lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, I take a lot of what our community offers for granted. The miles of public beach access, the award-winning restaurants, the friendliness of the community, all our great events, the stellar shopping, and family-friendly activities. We truly are fortunate to call our little corner of the world home.

With only a few days left in the school year for our family, we have decided that we will make an effort to be tourists in our hometown. What does that mean for us? We will try something new every week this summer that we traditionally only do when we have family or friends visiting from out of town and enjoy a “staycation” here in the southside this summer.

Seattle Southside has the second largest grouping of hotels in the state. Only Downtown Seattle offers more hotel options. Staying at a local hotel, ordering room service, and letting the kids play in the pool is a huge “Mom win” for me. Extra bonus for staying at a property with spa services.

Our Chamber is proud to share more than just a name with our regional tourism authority; we also share a vision for our community. The Seattle Southside RTA and the Chamber work together to encourage development and investment and to market and promote our region as the best place to live, work, and play.

The Seattle Southside RTA helps visitors and locals make the most of their vacation or staycation! We encourage everyone to sign up for the Do More – Save More Passport, a FREE mobile pass offering discounts and deals at some of the area’s hottest restaurants, attractions, and more! It is so easy to use and you will be amazed at how fun it is to try new things in your own backyard.

For more great ideas on how to make the most of your staycation in the Southside, take a look at my top five staycation tips:

Disconnect your work email on your mobile. It’s easy to add it back on and if you’re distracted by work, you won’t make the most of your staycation. Book a hotel. Check out the Seattle Southside Visitor Center, either in person or online. Check out SeattleSouthside.com to look for coupons on other offers to help you decide where to stay. Or give our office a call—we’ll be happy to help you find the right place for you. Make a dinner reservation. The southside has some of the best restaurants in the Pacific Northwest, and many even come with a view! The Chamber is happy to suggest our favorites, or we can email you a dining guide. Get outside. Remember all those miles of beaches? Enjoy a walk on the sand or maybe a stroll through our Botanical Garden. Many hotel shuttles can take you or you can hop in the car for a super short drive to enjoy our local scenery. Play inside. We are fortunate to have so many amazing activities to enjoy inside as well. Indoor Sky Diving at IFly, Bowling at Acme Bowl, or Arcade Games at Waterland Arcade. Learn about our community with a trip to the Highline Heritage Museum—opening June 14th. The possibilities are endless and there are options to fit every budget.

The bottom line is to fall in love with your community all over again. Enjoy the time together with your loved ones, or even a little respite alone and be thankful for all our community has to offer. Seattle Southside truly is the best side.

Andrea H. Reay is the President/CEO of Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce – “A voice for business, a leader in the community.” Seattle Southside Chamber has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac and Tukwila since 1988.

For more information about the Chamber, including a full list of member benefits and resources, please visit their website at www.SeattleSouthsideChamber.com.

