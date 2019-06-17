Highline Public Schools seeking feedback to help middle & high school students

Highline Public Schools is seeking feedback through a 5-minute survey that will help improve middle and high school students:

Family Input = Greater Success for Students

Families know their students best. Help Highline Public Schools support students by completing their online survey for middle and high school families.

Feedback will help Highline improve so that all students graduate high school prepared for the future they choose.

The online survey is easy to access and provides a convenient way to share input and ideas. It should take less than five minutes to complete.

Families can take the survey by visiting:

The survey closes on June 28. It is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese and Somali.