4th of July Fireworks will light up skies above Des Moines Marina & Beach Park
Destination Des Moines’ 4th of July Fireworks event will light up the skies above the Des Moines Marina and Beach Park on Independence Day, starting at around 10:30 p.m.
Please note the list of things you can not bring into the event (there will be security check points at all of the entries):
- No personal fireworks of any kind
- No dogs or other animals
- No barbecues
- No personal alcohol
- No glass containers
The event is FREE, but Destination Des Moines always welcomes donations towards next year’s event.
Fireworks typically go offer around 10:30 p.m. or when the sky is dark enough to have the best show possible!
Sponsored by:
- Destination Des Moines
- John L Scott Des Moines, Washington
- Seattle Southside
- Des Moines, Washington
- Recology CleanScapes
- BECU
- Greenside Recreational Des Moines
- Des Moines Marina Tenants Assn.
More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/305885150291906/