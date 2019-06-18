Arts, Entertainment, Events, Fundraising, Browse > Home Headlines / 4th of July Fireworks will light up skies above Des Moines Marina & Beach Park | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

4th of July Fireworks will light up skies above Des Moines Marina & Beach Park

Destination Des Moines’ 4th of July Fireworks event will light up the skies above the Des Moines Marina and Beach Park on Independence Day, starting at around 10:30 p.m.

Please note the list of things you can not bring into the event (there will be security check points at all of the entries):

No personal fireworks of any kind

No dogs or other animals

No barbecues

No personal alcohol

No glass containers

The event is FREE, but Destination Des Moines always welcomes donations towards next year’s event.

Fireworks typically go offer around 10:30 p.m. or when the sky is dark enough to have the best show possible!

Sponsored by:

Destination Des Moines

John L Scott Des Moines, Washington

Seattle Southside

Des Moines, Washington

Recology CleanScapes

BECU

Greenside Recreational Des Moines

Des Moines Marina Tenants Assn.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/305885150291906/

