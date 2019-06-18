Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Events, Fundraising, Headlines / 4th of July Fireworks will light up skies above Des Moines Marina & Beach Park | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

4th of July Fireworks will light up skies above Des Moines Marina & Beach Park


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Destination Des Moines’ 4th of July Fireworks event will light up the skies above the Des Moines Marina and Beach Park on Independence Day, starting at around 10:30 p.m.

Please note the list of things you can not bring into the event (there will be security check points at all of the entries):

  • No personal fireworks of any kind
  • No dogs or other animals
  • No barbecues
  • No personal alcohol
  • No glass containers

The event is FREE, but Destination Des Moines always welcomes donations towards next year’s event.

Fireworks typically go offer around 10:30 p.m. or when the sky is dark enough to have the best show possible!

Sponsored by:

  • Destination Des Moines
  • John L Scott Des Moines, Washington
  • Seattle Southside
  • Des Moines, Washington
  • Recology CleanScapes
  • BECU
  • Greenside Recreational Des Moines
  • Des Moines Marina Tenants Assn.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/305885150291906/

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 2:33 pm 
Filed under Arts, Entertainment, Events, Fundraising, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!