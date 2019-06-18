Fire, Headlines, Browse > Home Police / Brush fire burns near Kent Des Moines Road & Pac. Highway S. Monday | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Brush fire burns near Kent Des Moines Road & Pac. Highway S. Monday

A brush fire burned an area on Kent Des Moines Road near Pacific Highway South on Monday afternoon, June 17.

Puget Sound Fire said the blaze burned half an acre, and that there were no injuries or damages to buildings.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Des Moines Police had to close two lanes of westbound Kent Des Moines Road at 30th Ave S.

Photos from yesterday’s brush fire at Kent Des Moines Road and Pac. Hy. S. 1/2 acre and no damage to buildings. Unk cause. pic.twitter.com/zxJuprKhjQ — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) June 18, 2019

West bound S. Kent Des Moines Rd. is down to 2 lanes at 30th Ave s due to a brush fire. pic.twitter.com/ZeKmWwTIQ8 — Des Moines Police, WA (@DesMoinesPolice) June 17, 2019

