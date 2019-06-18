Browse > Home / Fire, Headlines, Police / Brush fire burns near Kent Des Moines Road & Pac. Highway S. Monday | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Brush fire burns near Kent Des Moines Road & Pac. Highway S. Monday


A brush fire burned an area on Kent Des Moines Road near Pacific Highway South on Monday afternoon, June 17.

Puget Sound Fire said the blaze burned half an acre, and that there were no injuries or damages to buildings.

Cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Des Moines Police had to close two lanes of westbound Kent Des Moines Road at 30th Ave S.

Posted by on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:48 am 
