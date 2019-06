Crime, Events, Headlines, Browse > Home Police / Have 'Coffee with a Cop' (and US Marshal!) this Wednesday, June 19 | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Join the Des Moines Police Department as they welcome a real U.S. Marshal to their next Coffee with a Cop:

The Western District of WA, US Marshal Jacob Green will be in attendance, in addition to Des Moines Command staff and officers.

WHEN: Wednesday June 19, 2019, from 10:30 – 11:30 WHERE: Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina, 22307 Dock Ave S., Unit 1:

