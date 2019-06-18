Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOB: Dignity Memorial seeking to hire motivated Sales Professionals | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

JOB: Dignity Memorial seeking to hire motivated Sales Professionals

If you are a compassionate, dedicated individual interested in selling a product you can truly believe in, read on to learn more:

Service Corporation International is North America’s largest provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services.

We are more than 20,000 dedicated individuals who provide caring assistance to families in need and help them plan ahead to create meaningful, unique services as special as the lives they represent.

For us, there is no greater responsibility than celebrating each life like no other.

We are looking for motivated Sales Professionals to join our team as Family Service Counselors and Pre-Planning Advisors.

BENEFIT OPTIONS:

Excellent income potential

Health benefits (medical, dental, vision, life) 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan with company match

Tuition reimbursement Career advancement opportunities

Funeral discounts and more

For immediate interviews: Please apply online at SCI.JOBS

Or email [email protected]

EOE

