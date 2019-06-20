Here’s where & when kids can eat FREE meals all summer
Highline children can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally-funded Summer Food Program.
A child does not need to be a Highline Public Schools’ student to participate.
Meals will be free to children 18 years old and younger. Registration is not required. There are no forms to fill out, and no names are written down. Food cannot be taken off the premises.
Meal service is planned for the sites listed below. Meal times are subject to change. The most current information will be available on the Highline School District website (highlineschools.org/summermeals). Please note all sites will be closed July 4, 2019, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Families are encouraged to use the USDA’s Summer Meals Finder website to find a location by entering their zip code. This website will be updated throughout the summer. In addition, you can also call 1-866-348-6479, or text FOOD to 877-877 for more meal sites.
More summer meal sites are available in the Highline area through the Des Moines Food Bank.
Summer Meals Quick Facts:
- All children and teens age 1-18 years are welcome.
- A child does not need to be a Highline student to participate.
- Registration is not required.
- There are no forms to fill out and no names are written down.
- Meals are 100% free.
- The Summer Meal Program is a USDA program.
- Meals are to be eaten onsite. Food cannot be taken off the premises.
- All meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.
Meal Locations
Stop by any of these locations for a free meal. Please note that summer sites, serving times, and menus are subject to change:
|Bow Lake Elementary School
18237 42nd Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188
|Lunch
11:25 a.m.-noon.
Snack
3:20-4:15 p.m.
|July 1 –
August 16
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Cedarhurst Elementary School
611 S 132nd St
Burien, WA 98168
|Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
|July 8 – July 26
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Chinook Middle School
18650 42nd Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188
|Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|July 8 –
July 26
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Evergreen High School
830 SW 116th St
Seattle, WA 98146
|Breakfast
9:00-9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
|July 8 –
July 26
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Evergreen High School
830 SW 116th St
Seattle, WA 98146
|Breakfast
8:30-9:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
|August 19 –
August 23
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Gregory Heights Elementary School
16201 16th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
|Breakfast
8:15 – 8:45 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.
|July 1 – August 1
|Mon – Thur
|Packed Meal
|Hilltop Elementary School
12250 24th Ave S
Burien, WA 98168
|Breakfast
8:30-9:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00-11:30 a.m.
|July 8 –
August 1
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|King County Parks
Dick Thurnau Park
Picnic Shelter #1
11050 10th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98146
|Lunch
11:00 a.m. – noon
|July 1 –
August 16
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|King County Parks
Steve Cox Memorial Park
1321 SW 102nd
Seattle, WA 98146
|Lunch
noon – 1:00 p.m.
|July 1 –
August 16
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|King County Parks
Steve Cox Memorial Park
1321 SW 102nd
Seattle, WA 98146
|Snack
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
|July 2 –
August 16
|Tues – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Lake Burien Presbyterian Church
15003 14th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98166
|Lunch
Noon – 12:30 p.m.
Snack
4:00 – 4:20 p.m.
|July 2 –
August 16
|Tues – Thurs
|Hot Meal
|McMicken Elementary School
3708 S 168th St
SeaTac, WA 98188
|Breakfast
7:30 – 8:00 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.
|July 1 – August 1
|Mon – Thurs
|Mount Rainier High School
22450 19th Ave S
Des Moines, WA 98198
|Breakfast
7:30 – 8:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00 – 11:30 a.m.
|July 1 –
August 1
|Mon – Fri
|Hot Meal
|Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198
|Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
|July 8 –
July 26
|Mon – Fri
|Hot Meal
|Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198
|Breakfast
8:15 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 12:45 p.m.
|August 12 –
August 15
|Mon – Thurs
|Packed Meal
|Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198
|Breakfast
8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 1:00 p.m.
|August 19 –
August 22
|Mon – Thur
|Hot Meal
|Puget Sound Skills Center
18010 8th Ave S
Burien, WA 98148
|Lunch
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|July 1 –
July 19
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Seahurst Elementary School
14603 14th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166
|Lunch
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Snack
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.
|July 1 –
August 16
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Seola Gardens
11215 5th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98146
|Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.
|July 2 –
August 16
|Mon – Thur
|Packed Meal
|SW Boys & Girls Club
9800 8th Ave SW #105
Seattle, WA 98106
|Breakfast
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 1:00 p.m.
|July 1 –
August 16
|Mon – Fri
|Packed Meal
|Sylvester Middle School
16222 Sylvester Rd
Burien, WA 98166
|Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
|July 8 – July 26
|Mon – Fri
|Tyee High School
4424 S 188th St
SeaTac, WA 98188
|Breakfast
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.
|August 12 –
August 14
|Mon – Wed
|Packed Meal