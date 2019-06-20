Here’s where & when kids can eat FREE meals all summer

Highline children can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally-funded Summer Food Program.

A child does not need to be a Highline Public Schools’ student to participate.

Meals will be free to children 18 years old and younger. Registration is not required. There are no forms to fill out, and no names are written down. Food cannot be taken off the premises.

Meal service is planned for the sites listed below. Meal times are subject to change. The most current information will be available on the Highline School District website (highlineschools.org/summermeals). Please note all sites will be closed July 4, 2019, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Families are encouraged to use the USDA’s Summer Meals Finder website to find a location by entering their zip code. This website will be updated throughout the summer. In addition, you can also call 1-866-348-6479, or text FOOD to 877-877 for more meal sites.

More summer meal sites are available in the Highline area through the Des Moines Food Bank.

Summer Meals Quick Facts:

Meal Locations

Stop by any of these locations for a free meal. Please note that summer sites, serving times, and menus are subject to change:

Bow Lake Elementary School

18237 42nd Ave S

SeaTac, WA 98188 Lunch

11:25 a.m.-noon.

Snack

3:20-4:15 p.m. July 1 –

August 16 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Cedarhurst Elementary School

611 S 132nd St

Burien, WA 98168 Breakfast

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. July 8 – July 26 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Chinook Middle School

18650 42nd Ave S

SeaTac, WA 98188 Breakfast

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 8 –

July 26 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Evergreen High School

830 SW 116th St

Seattle, WA 98146 Breakfast

9:00-9:30 a.m.

Lunch

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. July 8 –

July 26 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Evergreen High School

830 SW 116th St

Seattle, WA 98146 Breakfast

8:30-9:00 a.m.

Lunch

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. August 19 –

August 23 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Gregory Heights Elementary School

16201 16th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166 Breakfast

8:15 – 8:45 a.m.

Lunch

noon – 12:30 p.m. July 1 – August 1 Mon – Thur Packed Meal Hilltop Elementary School

12250 24th Ave S

Burien, WA 98168 Breakfast

8:30-9:00 a.m.

Lunch

11:00-11:30 a.m. July 8 –

August 1 Mon – Fri Packed Meal King County Parks

Dick Thurnau Park

Picnic Shelter #1

11050 10th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98146 Lunch

11:00 a.m. – noon July 1 –

August 16 Mon – Fri Packed Meal King County Parks

Steve Cox Memorial Park

1321 SW 102nd

Seattle, WA 98146 Lunch

noon – 1:00 p.m. July 1 –

August 16 Mon – Fri Packed Meal King County Parks

Steve Cox Memorial Park

1321 SW 102nd

Seattle, WA 98146 Snack

4:00 – 5:00 p.m. July 2 –

August 16 Tues – Fri Packed Meal Lake Burien Presbyterian Church

15003 14th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98166 Lunch

Noon – 12:30 p.m.

Snack

4:00 – 4:20 p.m. July 2 –

August 16 Tues – Thurs Hot Meal McMicken Elementary School

3708 S 168th St

SeaTac, WA 98188 Breakfast

7:30 – 8:00 a.m.

Lunch

noon – 12:30 p.m. July 1 – August 1 Mon – Thurs Mount Rainier High School

22450 19th Ave S

Des Moines, WA 98198 Breakfast

7:30 – 8:00 a.m.

Lunch

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. July 1 –

August 1 Mon – Fri Hot Meal Pacific Middle School

22705 24th Pl S

Des Moines, WA 98198 Breakfast

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. July 8 –

July 26 Mon – Fri Hot Meal Pacific Middle School

22705 24th Pl S

Des Moines, WA 98198 Breakfast

8:15 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch

12:30 – 12:45 p.m. August 12 –

August 15 Mon – Thurs Packed Meal Pacific Middle School

22705 24th Pl S

Des Moines, WA 98198 Breakfast

8:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. August 19 –

August 22 Mon – Thur Hot Meal Puget Sound Skills Center

18010 8th Ave S

Burien, WA 98148 Lunch

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. July 1 –

July 19 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Seahurst Elementary School

14603 14th Ave SW

Burien, WA 98166 Lunch

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Snack

3:00 – 3:30 p.m. July 1 –

August 16 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Seola Gardens

11215 5th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98146 Breakfast

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

noon – 12:30 p.m. July 2 –

August 16 Mon – Thur Packed Meal SW Boys & Girls Club

9800 8th Ave SW #105

Seattle, WA 98106 Breakfast

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. July 1 –

August 16 Mon – Fri Packed Meal Sylvester Middle School

16222 Sylvester Rd

Burien, WA 98166 Breakfast

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.

Lunch

11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. July 8 – July 26 Mon – Fri Tyee High School

4424 S 188th St

SeaTac, WA 98188 Breakfast

8:30 – 9:00 a.m.

Lunch

noon – 12:30 p.m. August 12 –

August 14 Mon – Wed Packed Meal

