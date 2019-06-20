Browse > Home / Education, Headlines, Health and Wellness / Here's where & when kids can eat FREE meals all summer | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Here’s where & when kids can eat FREE meals all summer


Highline children can eat free breakfast, lunch and snacks during the summer through the federally-funded Summer Food Program.

A child does not need to be a Highline Public Schools’ student to participate.

Meals will be free to children 18 years old and younger. Registration is not required. There are no forms to fill out, and no names are written down. Food cannot be taken off the premises.

Meal service is planned for the sites listed below. Meal times are subject to change. The most current information will be available on the Highline School District website (highlineschools.org/summermeals). Please note all sites will be closed July 4, 2019, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Families are encouraged to use the USDA’s Summer Meals Finder website to find a location by entering their zip code. This website will be updated throughout the summer. In addition, you can also call 1-866-348-6479, or text FOOD to 877-877 for more meal sites.

More summer meal sites are available in the Highline area through the Des Moines Food Bank.

Summer Meals Quick Facts:

  • All children and teens age 1-18 years are welcome.
  • A child does not need to be a Highline student to participate.
  • Registration is not required.
  • There are no forms to fill out and no names are written down.
  • Meals are 100% free.
  • The Summer Meal Program is a USDA program.
  • Meals are to be eaten onsite. Food cannot be taken off the premises.
  • All meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meal Locations
Stop by any of these locations for a free meal.  Please note that summer sites, serving times, and menus are subject to change:

Bow Lake Elementary School
18237 42nd Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188		 Lunch
11:25 a.m.-noon.
Snack
3:20-4:15 p.m.		 July 1 –
August 16		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Cedarhurst Elementary School 
611 S 132nd St
Burien, WA 98168		 Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.		 July 8 – July 26 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Chinook Middle School
18650 42nd Ave S
SeaTac, WA 98188		 Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.		 July 8 –
July 26		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Evergreen High School
830 SW 116th St
Seattle, WA 98146		 Breakfast
9:00-9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.		 July 8 –
July 26		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Evergreen High School
830 SW 116th St
Seattle, WA 98146		 Breakfast
8:30-9:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00 – 11:30 a.m.		 August 19 –
August 23		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Gregory Heights Elementary School
16201 16th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166		 Breakfast
8:15 – 8:45 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.		 July 1 – August 1 Mon – Thur Packed Meal
Hilltop Elementary School
12250 24th Ave S
Burien, WA 98168		 Breakfast
8:30-9:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00-11:30 a.m.		 July 8 –
August 1		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
King County Parks
Dick Thurnau Park
Picnic Shelter #1
11050 10th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98146		 Lunch
11:00 a.m. – noon		 July 1 –
August 16		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
King County Parks
Steve Cox Memorial Park
1321 SW 102nd
Seattle, WA 98146		 Lunch
noon – 1:00 p.m.		 July 1 –
August 16		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
King County Parks
Steve Cox Memorial Park
1321 SW 102nd
Seattle, WA 98146		 Snack
4:00 – 5:00 p.m.		 July 2 –
August 16		 Tues – Fri Packed Meal
Lake Burien Presbyterian Church
15003 14th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98166		 Lunch
Noon – 12:30 p.m.
Snack
4:00 – 4:20 p.m.		 July 2 –
August 16		 Tues – Thurs Hot Meal
McMicken Elementary School
3708 S 168th St
SeaTac, WA 98188		 Breakfast
7:30 – 8:00 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.		 July 1 – August 1 Mon – Thurs
Mount Rainier High School
22450 19th Ave S
Des Moines, WA 98198		 Breakfast
7:30 – 8:00 a.m.
Lunch
11:00 – 11:30 a.m.		 July 1 –
August 1		 Mon – Fri Hot Meal
Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198		 Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.		 July 8 –
July 26		 Mon – Fri Hot Meal
Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198		 Breakfast
8:15 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 12:45 p.m.		 August 12 –
August 15		 Mon – Thurs Packed Meal
Pacific Middle School
22705 24th Pl S
Des Moines, WA 98198		 Breakfast
8:00 – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 1:00 p.m.		 August 19 –
August 22		 Mon – Thur Hot Meal
Puget Sound Skills Center
18010 8th Ave S
Burien, WA 98148		 Lunch
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.		 July 1 –
July 19		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Seahurst Elementary School
14603 14th Ave SW
Burien, WA 98166		 Lunch
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Snack
3:00 – 3:30 p.m.		 July 1 –
August 16		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Seola Gardens
11215 5th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98146		 Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.		 July 2 –
August 16		 Mon – Thur Packed Meal
SW Boys & Girls Club
9800 8th Ave SW #105
Seattle, WA 98106		 Breakfast
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
12:30 – 1:00 p.m.		 July 1 –
August 16		 Mon – Fri Packed Meal
Sylvester Middle School
16222 Sylvester Rd
Burien, WA 98166		 Breakfast
9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
Lunch
11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.		 July 8 – July 26 Mon – Fri
Tyee High School
4424 S 188th St
SeaTac, WA 98188		 Breakfast
8:30 – 9:00 a.m.
Lunch
noon – 12:30 p.m.		 August 12 –
August 14		 Mon – Wed Packed Meal

