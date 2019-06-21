Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Real Estate / Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Seattle, Puyallup, Normandy Park. Star Lake, Kent, Renton | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices NW Realty Open Houses: Seattle, Puyallup, Normandy Park. Star Lake, Kent, Renton

Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding seven Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is near the Central District of Seattle – and it was built with craftsmanship: detailed wood finishes, open stair treads, iron railings, upgraded kitchen w/gas range and more:

Vaulted ceiling & strategically placed windows offer lots of light yet plenty of privacy. A wall of wood framed doors & windows, open to your own private patio! Innovative gas fired, radiant heated cement floors! Gas FP! This house is conveniently located just steps from its off-street parking, Stadiums & Parks, too. No HOA

WHEN:

Sunday, June 23: 2 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

1813 S. King Street, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $469,500

MLS Number: 1450686

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Year Built: 2005

Approximate House SqFt: 790 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 2,151 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Loft

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Every once in awhile something comes along that checks off everything on the criteria list and requires absolutely no sacrifice – this IS that rare find!

Perfection perched upon an unparalleled 10,000+ sqft park-like lot ideal for backyard barbecues, play & pets! This immaculate 3,606 sq ft home in The Desirable Puyallup Highlands Neighborhood includes: 4 beds/2.5 baths, gourmet kitchen, expansive great room living space, AC, office, media room & tons of storage. Great schools nearby are a bonus!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3908 14th Ave SE, Puyallup, WA 98372 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $599,950

MLS Number: 1464366

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2013

Approximate House SqFt: 3.606 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,275 s.f.

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is in a coveted Normandy Park location!

Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with Puget Sound and Mountain views. Main floor has a light-filled living room with vaulted ceiling. Ideal kitchen has eating bar and large dining area with deck access.Utility room adjoins kitchen and provides pantry space. Three spacious bedroom on main including master with its own bath. Over-sized rec room with bar and kitchen, bedroom and full bath downstairs. Dream flat lot with hot tub, shed and RV parking. Lot A Beach Rights.

WHEN:

Sunday, June 23: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

1055 SW Shoremont Ave, Normandy Park, WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $759,950

MLS Number: 1449792

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1977

Approximate House SqFt: 2,820 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,226 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The next Open House is a home so nice you can vacation where you live!

Waterfront living at its finest! Captivating great room concept floor plan is an entertainer’s dream complete with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Impeccable chef’s delight kitchen with cherry wood, designer tile floors, Viking appliances, eating bar and well-sized dining area. Main floor spacious deck has gas fireplace. Desirable master on the main! Lower level has another kitchen. Studio apartment with its own kitchen, entry and parking. Easy access to everything!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22: Noon – 2 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

3208 S. Star Lake Rd, Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $974,950

MLS Number: 1324946

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.5

Year Built: 2008

Approximate House SqFt: 4,716 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 19,630 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

Wine Cellar

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

Deck

Outbuildings

Patio

RV Parking

Sprinkler System

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a the perfect home for easy single level living with ample room for all your toys!

Fabulous layout with 3 bds/1.75 bths and a spacious kitchen. Fenced yard, covered patio and 3 sets of attached garages. YES three! One garage is over-sized and can fit your RV or boat! If you are a car enthusiast, dreaming of workshop space or even room for a home gym, you’ve hit the jackpot! Covered patio, quiet neighborhood & easy access to amenities & freeways. Hardwood floors are hiding under the carpet!

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

10136 SE 207th Street, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $430,000

MLS Number: 1475098

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1967

Approximate House SqFt: 1,470 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 9,702 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Security System

Fenced-Partially

Gas Available

Patio

RV Parking

Shop

PHOTOS (click images to see larger versions/slideshow):

Next up is a masterpiece on the East Hill of Kent Uplands:

High-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Dramatic entry with designer tile accents and beautiful staircase. Main floor bedroom and main floor 3/4 bath. Upstairs 4 more bedrooms including a junior master suite. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22: 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

10221 SE 208th Place, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $689,950

MLS Number: 1432849

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3.75

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,000 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,767 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

The final Open House has room for everyone and everything in a high end Renton Mansion:

Captivating and impeccable home by Signature GCI. Dramatic and impressive two story entranceway. True chef’s kitchen complete with over-sized island, quality appliances plus adjoining spice or caterers second kitchen. Seven bedrooms,including 3 master suites with one on main floor. State of the art features, Smart Home, including NEST. Phillips Hue lights, Alexa Enabled, Integrated security locks and cameras and more. Gated Entry.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 22: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 23: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

16301 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,130,000

MLS Number: 1441405

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 4.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 4,200 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,909 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

2nd Kitchen

2nd Master BR

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS (click images to view larger versions/slideshow):

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

