Des Moines Legacy Foundation donates $4,000 to Meals on Wheels

For the second time in 10 years, the Des Moines Legacy Foundation has donated funds to the King County Meals on Wheels program for Des Moines homebound seniors in need of nutritious meals – this year, $4,000!

“When I heard from one of the Des Moines Meals on Wheels volunteers that due to agency funding cuts there was now a five week waiting period for new meals on wheels clients, I knew the Legacy Foundation needed to step up again to help keep our local seniors from having to wait five weeks for critical nutrition to keep them home and healthy,” Legacy member Sue Padden said.

“The wait list is now 8-12 weeks, giving priority to rural, low income and clients of cultural diversity,” added Adam Porter, director of the Sound Generations Meals on Wheels program for King County. “Any help from local cities and foundations supporting older adults is so appreciated.”

With this donation, Des Moines homebound clients will not have to be put on the long waiting list for meals critical to their healing and health.

For more information on Meals on Wheels, visit http://www.SoundGenerations.com/Nutrition.

For more information on the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, visit http://www.DMLegacy.org.

