Mt. Rainier High Class of ’69’s 50-year Reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 14

Calling all 69er Rams – your Mt. Rainier High School Class of ’69 will be holding its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14!

Rainier Golf & Country Club

11133 Des Moines Memorial Drive

Seattle, WA 98168

Attire: Evening Casual

Classmate Basic: Reunion & Classmate Connection $98.00

Reunion price increases June 25, 2019

Online reservations end midnight September 10, 2019. Price increases at the door.

Here’s more info:

We are having our 50-year reunion in September and want to see all alum from the class of 1969 there. Party is at the Rainier Golf and Country Club on Saturday, September 14th.

Please contact Reunions with Class and get your name on the list.

At the very least we would like you to verify your contact information for future notifications.

More info here: https://reunionswithclass.com/ReunionInfo.asp?RID=1932

MT. RAINIER ‘69

P.O. BOX 40527,

BELLEVUE, WA 98015

PHONE: 425-644-1044

Also, check out our group page on Facebook – Mt. Rainier High School Class of 69

SEE YOU AT THE REUNION!