Mt. Rainier High Class of ’69’s 50-year Reunion will be Saturday, Sept. 14
Calling all 69er Rams – your Mt. Rainier High School Class of ’69 will be holding its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14!
Rainier Golf & Country Club
11133 Des Moines Memorial Drive
Seattle, WA 98168
Attire: Evening Casual
Classmate Basic: Reunion & Classmate Connection $98.00
Reunion price increases June 25, 2019
Online reservations end midnight September 10, 2019. Price increases at the door.
Here’s more info:
We are having our 50-year reunion in September and want to see all alum from the class of 1969 there. Party is at the Rainier Golf and Country Club on Saturday, September 14th.
Please contact Reunions with Class and get your name on the list.
At the very least we would like you to verify your contact information for future notifications.
More info here: https://reunionswithclass.com/ReunionInfo.asp?RID=1932
MT. RAINIER ‘69
P.O. BOX 40527,
BELLEVUE, WA 98015
PHONE: 425-644-1044
Also, check out our group page on Facebook – Mt. Rainier High School Class of 69
SEE YOU AT THE REUNION!