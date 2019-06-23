JC Harris announces candidacy for Des Moines City Council, Position #2

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Waterland Blog allows residents running for office one free post to announce their candidacy:

Hi,

My name is JC Harris and I’m running for Des Moines City Council, Position #2. I’d like to give you a quick take on who I am, why I’m running, and the direction I would like to help take Des Moines if I am fortunate enough to be elected.

I’ve been an active member of this community since my family moved to Puget Sound almost 25 years ago. I fish and sail from the Marina, attend St. Philomena’s and volunteer with many local groups. I liked the area so much that fifteen years ago I purchased a house here, moving over from Burien.

I’m mostly retired now, but my career has been as a professional musician and a licensed professional engineer. I’ve managed very large projects for Fortune 500 companies as well as hundreds of small businesses.

I’m running because I want to help restore and improve the city we all love. This city has changed so much since the Great Recession. Our once thriving small business community was devastated, many long-term residents had to leave, our city government ran into terrible financial straits, and to add insult to injury, it was at that moment that Sea-Tac Airport began its exponential growth–going from a tolerable 750 flights per day to the current 1300+ with no end in sight!

Now the current Council has turned our city’s finances around and that’s important. But in those other areas, the areas that probably matter more to you personally, we have not made the progress we should towards the kind of future many of you have told me you want.

We need to really focus on small businesses throughout the entire city. Despite all the recent building, the downtown still hasn’t changed much and other areas also stagnate. What is puzzling is that our neighbor cities now all have thriving small businesses communities. But after ten years we still do not. So that’s Job #1.

Increasingly, many people throughout Des Moines do not feel as safe as they once did. Let’s be clear: this is not a Des Moines problem, it is a regional issue. And to solve it, we need much better partnerships with surrounding communities to address the root causes of these problems now.

The City Of Des Moines needs to be far more transparent. The City needs to come to you! I want to make it easier to find out what’s going on, report problems, get help when you need it, and obtain permits. On a personal level, I will host regular get-togethers so we can talk things over. And I will make sure you can easily reach me with your suggestions and concerns.

We can do a lot better to reduce the increases in air traffic and mitigate the noise and pollution. Many of you know that I have worked tirelessly on this issue for several years and I will be the first council member to give this issue the attention it demands. It’s not just annoying. It impacts your health, your business, and in fact our entire future.

Last but certainly not least, our stretch of Puget Sound is our most valuable resource. I will be the first council member in memory working hard for the Marina community and Poverty Bay. As stewards of this place, we need to do more to ensure that our Waterfront remains a functioning marina and that the water quality off of Des Moines is significantly improved.

To learn more, please go to https://voteforjc.org. And look for me in your neighborhood: I am currently knocking on every registered voter’s door and if I haven’t made it to your home yet, I will certainly do so in the coming weeks. (If you haven’t registered, please do so today. Every vote does count.) I hope you will consider giving me your support and your vote on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Sincerely,

—JC