Founding SeaTac Councilmember, Mayor Terry Anderson has Passed; memorial June 29

The City of SeaTac announced that founding SeaTac Councilmember and Mayor Terry Anderson has passed away.

Current SeaTac Councilmember Pam Fernald relayed the news to the city on Saturday morning, June 21.

Terry passed away in the early evening of June 20, 2019. Her son Scott, from Alaska, and his wife, were with her.

Anderson first took office in September 1989, during the City’s pre-incorporation.

She served consecutively until December 31, 2015.

The impacts of her dedicated service to the SeaTac community are felt today and remembered. City Council and staff send heart-felt condolences to her family.

“Terry will be missed by all who knew her,” Fernald said.

Among many memories, some councilmembers will remember Terry’s famous comment at every Executive Session:

“It’s so cold in this room you could hang meat in here!”

MEMORIAL WILL BE SATURDAY, JUNE 29

A memorial will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Southminster Presbyterian Church in Normandy Park, 19834 8th Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98148.

VIDEO INTERVIEW

In 2009, the Highline Historical Society received a grant to produce a video interview series with local residents, and one such interview was with Terry Anderson (the full video, which features 11 interviews, can be seen at the new Highline Heritage Museum):

