Citizens rescue two kayakers in distress off Redondo Monday night

Some heroic citizens rescued two kayakers in distress off Redondo Beach Monday night, June 25, according to Evergreen Media Productions.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m., when South King Fire & Rescue received multiple 9-1-1 calls about the two boaters, who had apparently overturned about a quarter mile off the shore.

Here’s more info from NewsMaven.io:

South King Fire & Rescue deployed one rescue swimmer in assistance and their Marine Rescue Boat. Both females were brought to shore and advised there were uninjured and not transported. South King Fire & Rescue states that even though the weather is nice it is important to note that the temperature of the sound does not change much and it does not take long for hypothermia to set in. They stress the importance of making sure you are wearing life jackets and knowing the conditions of the water before entering.

Great work from the community by taking quick action to save others! Thankfully no one was injured. #community https://t.co/3YubMPVYVY — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 25, 2019

Citizens Jump Into Action to Save Kayakers in Distress https://t.co/exDU6crWLU pic.twitter.com/SEZKeYyHVh — Evergreen Media Production LLC (@EMP_newsmedia) June 25, 2019

