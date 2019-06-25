Education, Environment, Fundraising, Headlines, Browse > Home Sports / Des Moines Legacy Foundation donates to Y.E.T.I. youth organization | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Des Moines Legacy Foundation donates to Y.E.T.I. youth organization

The Des Moines Legacy Foundation announced this week that they have approved an application from Youth Experimental Training Institute (Y.E.T.I.) received in April of this year for additional funding.

Y.E.T.I. is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2009, serving students ages 5 – 18 in the South King County area from diverse ethnic, religious, and socio-economic backgrounds with meaningful, adventure-based experiences.

“We work hard to make outdoor recreation more accessible to all youth. Developing character, stewardship, and grit in ALL youth through challenging outdoor adventure,” Y.E.T.I. organizers said.

“Y.E.T.I believes that money should not stand between a child and a life changing outdoor experience. They operate on a pay-what-you-can model where you choose the price that best fits your budget. If you don’t see a price that works for you, that’s okay too. Y.E.T.I. will honor any amount you choose. Hiking, kayaking, camping, rock climbing, outdoor cooking and much more are offered through this program. Necessary equipment is provided by a partnership with the local Mountaineers Club.”

“Y.E.T.I. is a perfect match to the mission of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation,” said Legacy member Patrice Thorell. “Supporting low income youth in recreational opportunities is one of our highest priorities. We are so proud to support this local group.”

For more information or questions on the Y.E.T.I. program please visit http://www.goyeti.org, or contact Talia Hirsh, [email protected] or 413-250-2798.

