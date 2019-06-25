Business, Entertainment, Headlines, Sports, Browse > Home Transportation / Hydro Driver Steve Huff seeking Sponsors for summer race season | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Hydro Driver Steve Huff seeking Sponsors for summer race season

Seafair is returning to its roots of hosting the best in Northwest hydroplane racing, and recently announced that the e350 class hydroplanes will be returning this year, along with the H1 Unlimited Hydros.

Local hydro (and motorcycle, car, dragster, etc.) Driver Steve Huff will be racing, and he’s seeking Sponsors for these exciting, high-profile events.

Huff has been working hard recently, building this race class up and creating a buzz around the NW Pro-Lite Series within the greater hydroplane racing community.

“Getting Seafair back on the schedule is one of the great results of our team’s recent work,” Huff said, “along with record boat participation and audience exposure.”

Now Huff is reaching out to local businesses to sponsor the Steve Huff Motorsports team as they race throughout Washington over the next few months, including at the Unlimited Hydroplane races at Tri-Cities and Seafair.

The team has three levels available, but the title sponsorship level is of primary focus for the televised events and live streamed events. It was just announced that the class sponsor will be Graham Trucking for SeaFair, Graham Trucking e350 Cup.

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR: $1,000

Small logo on capsule

4 pit passes to Seafair and Tri-Cities WaterFollies

2 passes to ALL NW Pro-Lite Series events – see attached schedule

Listed on all Steve Huff Motorsports web and social media listings

PRESENTING SPONSOR: $5,000

Mid-Size logo limited space available hydroplane

10 pit passes to Seafair and Tri-Cities WaterFollies

4 passes to ALL NW Pro-Lite Series events – see attached schedule

Listed on all Steve Huff Motorsport web and social media listings

TITLE SPONSORSHIP: $35,000

Largest logo placement on hydroplane

Naming rights to team for the season

50 pit passes to Seafair and Tri-Cities WaterFollies

10 passes to ALL NW Pro-Lite Series events – see attached schedule

Top listing and logo placement on all Steve Huff Motorsports web and social media listings, headlines, etc.

10 Displays with Hydroplane and Driver

More info:

For more details on sponsorships, download these informational PDFs below:

