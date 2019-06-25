Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: John Knox Community Preschool hiring Teachers | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

The John Knox Community Preschool is seeking Lead and Assistant Teachers for the 2019-20 school year:

These are part-time positions, Monday-Thursday.

We follow the Highline School District for national holidays, Spring and Christmas breaks.

Strong English verbal and written skills a must

Early Childhood education and at least two years’ experience required for lead teachers

Assistant teachers should have at least one year experience working with preschool age children

John Knox Community Preschool is a ministry of the John Knox Presbyterian Church and all staff are required to be knowledgeable and able to teach and model Christian values and behaviors.

Contact our office directly at 206-241-0505 or [email protected] to learn more.

