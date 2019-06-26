Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Browse > Home Jobs / JOBS: Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is hiring | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Family-owned Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is looking to fill the following positions:

Line cooks

Servers

Hosts

Server assistants

Line cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.

Servers, Hosts, and Server assistants need to be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.

This is a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant.

Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.

Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Huckleberry Square Restaurant

14423 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA 98166

Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.

Competitive wages.

To apply, candidates can arrive in person Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Please bring a professional resume with 3 references.

