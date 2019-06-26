JOBS: Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is hiring
Family-owned Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is looking to fill the following positions:
- Line cooks
- Servers
- Hosts
- Server assistants
Line cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.
Servers, Hosts, and Server assistants need to be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.
This is a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant.
Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.
Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.
Huckleberry Square Restaurant
14423 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98166
Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.
Competitive wages.
To apply, candidates can arrive in person Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Please bring a professional resume with 3 references.
[Would you like to have a Blogvertorial story, Ad and/or Event Listing like this on a popular, fast-growing website seen by over 51,000 interested Local Readers every month? Email us for more info, or check out our Advertise page!]