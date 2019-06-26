Browse > Home / Blogvertorial, Business, Headlines, Jobs / JOBS: Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is hiring | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA
JOBS: Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is hiring


Family-owned Huckleberry Square Restaurant in Burien is looking to fill the following positions:

  • Line cooks
  • Servers
  • Hosts
  • Server assistants

Line cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.

Servers, Hosts, and Server assistants need to be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.

This is a fast-paced, high-volume restaurant.

Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.

Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

Huckleberry Square Restaurant
14423 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98166

Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.

Competitive wages.

To apply, candidates can arrive in person Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Please bring a professional resume with 3 references.

Posted by on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9:22 am 
