Arts, Entertainment, Events, Browse > Home Headlines / Outdoor Family Movie Nights begin Aug. 2; here's the lineup | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Outdoor Family Movie Nights begin Aug. 2, with “Aquaman” at Des Moines Beach Park, and continue through Aug. 30.

Movie nights will also be held in Midway Park, Field House Park and Wooten Park this year.

Start time for the films is dusk.

OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS @Dusk:

Aug 2: Aquaman, Des Moines Beach Park Aug 6: Shazam! Midway Park Aug 16: Space Jam, Des Moines Beach Park Aug 23: The Lego Movie 2, Field House Park Aug 30: Teen Titans Go! Wooton Park



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter



