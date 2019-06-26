Browse > Home / Arts, Entertainment, Events, Headlines / Outdoor Family Movie Nights begin Aug. 2; here's the lineup | The Waterland Blog for Des Moines, WA

Outdoor Family Movie Nights begin Aug. 2; here’s the lineup


No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Outdoor Family Movie Nights begin Aug. 2, with “Aquaman” at Des Moines Beach Park, and continue through Aug. 30.

Movie nights will also be held in Midway Park, Field House Park and Wooten Park this year.

Start time for the films is dusk.

OUTDOOR FAMILY MOVIE NIGHTS @Dusk:

    • Aug 2: Aquaman, Des Moines Beach Park
    • Aug 6: Shazam! Midway Park
    • Aug 16: Space Jam, Des Moines Beach Park
    • Aug 23: The Lego Movie 2, Field House Park
    • Aug 30: Teen Titans Go! Wooton Park

No Comments

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm 
Filed under Arts, Entertainment, Events, Headlines · Tagged with , , , , , , , , ,

Share Your Opinion

By participating in our online comment system, you are agreeing to abide by the terms of our comment policy.

...and oh, if you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!