Free Summer Concerts start TONIGHT at the Quarterdeck in the Marina


Free Concerts at the Quarterdeck in the Des Moines Marina start TONIGHT – Thursday, June 27, with a free performance by Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers.

Here’s the full lineup:

  • Thursday, June 27, 2019 7 p.m.: Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers
  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 7 p.m.: Jason Riemath
  • Thursday, August 22, 2019 7 p.m.: Brian Lee and the Orbiters (Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Kick Off)

This event is funded by donations from local businesses.

Donations Accepted to Support Des Moines Dollars For Scholars.

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave S Unit 1:

Posted by on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:20 am 
