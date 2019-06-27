Free Summer Concerts start TONIGHT at the Quarterdeck in the Marina
Free Concerts at the Quarterdeck in the Des Moines Marina start TONIGHT – Thursday, June 27, with a free performance by Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers.
Here’s the full lineup:
- Thursday, June 27, 2019 7 p.m.: Carrie Clark and the Lonesome Lovers
- Thursday, July 18, 2019 7 p.m.: Jason Riemath
- Thursday, August 22, 2019 7 p.m.: Brian Lee and the Orbiters (Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Kick Off)
This event is funded by donations from local businesses.
Donations Accepted to Support Des Moines Dollars For Scholars.
The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave S Unit 1: