It’s ‘Kids Day’ at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday

It will be ‘Kids Day’ at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market this Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Expect:

Face Painting

Spin Art

Corn Hole

Giant Connect

Big Trucks

MaST Center

BookMobile

Kids Corner

There is so much happening this Saturday at the Market:

You can learn about or sign your kids up for La Crosse, Dance, Bird Watching Club, or Swim Lessons.

They can volunteer or visit with MaST, Marine Science and Technology Center, who is on hand providing education and information not only about the animals they bring to the Market but how you can get involved.

What if kids could be vendors at the Market? Come learn from Nicole Harris (young entrepreneur) who will be sharing her expertise on running a stall, her bird toys and birds.

Many of our vendors will have fun and special items with kids in mind.

The Des Moines Food Bank will be starting the Free Kids Meal Program. So kids, lunch is on us! Snack served at 10-11 a.m. and lunch til 1 p.m.

Thank you to one of our sponsors, Wesley Homes ,who will be available for questions or scheduling tours and of course handing out fun promotional items.

You can climb into the BookMobile, or take a photo with South King County Fire Dept.

Plus all of our great Food Vendors, Food Trucks, Farmers, Flowers, Artists, plus Wine tasting, and local Des Moines shirts and hats!

The Farmers Market is located at the north parking lot of the Des Moines Marina:

