On Thursday, Sept. 19, three candidates for the Port of Seattle Commission met to discuss and debate how they’d best serve the airport communities near Sea-Tac Airport.

Put on by the League of Quiet Skies Voters, the forum was moderated by Blake Messer, and featured three candidates who will be on the Nov. 6, 2019 ballot for Port of Seattle Commission:

Port Position 2 – Sam Cho and Grant Degginger

Port Position 5 – Garth Jacobson (not present: incumbent Fred Felleman)

Watch the full forum – which includes some very lively questions from the 40+ person audience – below (running time 1:43):

About the League of Quiet Skies Voters

As aircraft noise and emissions present increasing human health and environmental concerns, impact property values and public safety, and create social, economic, and environmental justice disparities, the League of Quiet Skies Voters seeks to empower voters living in the shadow of the 8th busiest airport in the United States with the information to fully understand the risks of this expansion, the alternatives, our rights and choices, and how to engage our policymakers for change. The League was created as an association of regional citizen-led groups including:

For the 2019 primary elections, the League published candidate questionnaire responses addressing: (1) how to prioritize economic growth, meeting the need for increased travel and cargo, and addressing human health and environmental impacts; (2) adoption of the World Health Organization’s Environmental Noise Guidelines; (3) delaying airport expansion until pending scientific and aviation impact studies are completed; and (4) adoption of the Port of Seattle Airport Neighbor Community Accords. The candidate responses can be reviewed at https://www.loqsv.org/candidates.