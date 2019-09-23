Fifty years ago, a gay club, called the Stonewall Inn, was raided by eight New York police officers and detectives.

Fifty years ago, gay and transgender patrons were forced to produce identification and feared arrest.

Fifty years ago, the 1969 Stonewall Riots ensued as a result.

And 50 years ago, in what is widely considered to be the start of the gay rights movement, members of the LGBTQIA+ community united in solidarity to say “enough is enough.”

With the theme “50 Years: Still Honoring the Resistance, Transforming Our Community,” this year’s ninth annual LGBTQIA Week at Highline College – coming Oct. 7–11 – will dive deep into the history of the movement while also providing resources and workshops throughout the week.

LGBTQIA Week is a series of events that coincides with National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11, 2019 and is free and open to all.

Keynote Karama Blackhorn, who identifies as a Two-Spirit organizer and cultural educator, will open the week with the presentation, “Out of the Closets, Into the Streets! Queer Activism and Coming Out 50 Years Later.” They will provide messages of healing, transforming and will explore understanding the responsibilities communities have for the next 50 years.

The week will also include the third annual Resource Fair, featuring information from more than 60 on- and off-campus groups and organizations, such as the LGBTQ Allyship, Tacoma’s Rainbow Center and The Seattle Lesbian, to name a few.

For more information on Highline College’s LGBTQIA Week, visit http://lgbtqia.highline.edu/.

EVENT SCHEDULE

All events are free and open to the public and will be held on the college’s main campus. For the full event descriptions and presenters’ photo, check out the LGBTQIA Week 2019 event schedule.