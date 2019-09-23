REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s Candidates Night will be this Wednesday, Sept. 25.

This will be an opportunity for you and other community members to meet candidates and other elected officials in local city council and Port of Seattle elections.

All members of the community are invited to the non-partisan, non-sectional and non-sectarian event that has been hosted by the Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years. Doors will open at the DoubleTree Southcenter in Tukwila at 5:00 p.m. and the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8= p.m.

The forum provides all elected officials and candidates in the November Election with the opportunity to engage as well as meet and greet. This includes candidates for:

Burien City Council

Des Moines City Council

Normandy Park City Council

Tukwila City Council

SeaTac City Council

Port of Seattle Commissioners

This year the chamber has also invited the candidates to fill out a short Questionnaire answering the following questions:

What is your top priority policy issue you will focus on as an elected official? Please describe your past experience advocating for the business community? As an elected official what will you do to advocate for the business community? Where can we find out more about you and your campaign?

Event Details:

WHAT: Candidates Night WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, 5 – 8 p.m. WHERE: DoubleTree Suites By Hilton Southcenter, 16500 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188 REGISTER: Click Here to Register

This event is hosted by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee, which focuses on the issues that matter most in our region and the communities we serve. For more information about the event, including registration, please visit:

Thank you to The Boeing Company, Louise Strander, South King Media, and Crain Photography for sponsoring this event. Thank you to our host, the DoubleTree Southcenter in Tukwila.

If you are a local candidate or elected official and would like more information about how to participate, please contact Andrea Reay at [email protected].

“We hope to see you at this great event to encourage engagement and participation in our democracy and local elections.”