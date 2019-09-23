SPONSORED : Join Burien’s Larson Medical Aesthetics on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4 – 6 p.m. for a ‘Cool Night Out’ event, where you can have fun while learning how to freeze that fat and make it go away!

Stubborn fat deposits are annoying and often do not respond to diet or exercise. That’s where medical science can step in, providing safe and comfortable solutions to address problem areas. One of the newest procedures is Coolsculpting, harnessing a medically administered cooling process that kills the fat cells underneath the skin. Once crystallized, the fat cells die and are naturally processed from your body. Over the following weeks, patients see gradual results, with the full transformation apparent after a few months.

Sound cool? It is! Now you can enjoy a fun evening event hosted by the friendly professional staff of Larson Medical Aesthetics and learn everything you need to know about the CoolSculpting procedure! Call (206) 966-6609 to reserve your spot today.

As an added bonus, attendees will receive special pricing and 10 FREE units of Botox (R) and a gift bag with purchase! Can’t make it on the 2nd? No problem, just schedule your personal consultation. For more information please visit them at LarsonMedicalAesthetics.com/CoolSculpting.

Don’t wait… space is limited and you will not want to miss this fun and informative event – RSVP today!

Larson Medical Aesthetics is located at 16122 8th Ave SW: