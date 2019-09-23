A White Center Repair Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Steve Cox Memorial Park field house.

It’s FREE! Bring in your small household items and clothing, and experienced “fixers” will try to repair and mend them.

“Join us for this fun waste reduction event, at the historic field house in Steve Cox Memorial Park, just east of McLendon Hardware.”

Sign-ups are informal and not required, but if you would like to sign up to attend, contact event coordinator Tom Watson by e-mail or at 206-477-4481. You can also post a comment or question on the Facebook event page for this event.

During this repair event – also in the gym – they will have:

Free community clothing swap. Bring and take any clothes you like! Clothes should be washed and in wearable condition. Hosted by the King County Parks White Center Teen Program.

More details on the repair event itself:

It’s “first-come, first-served” (matching the items with the fixers with the appropriate skills) and we try, if possible, to work on at least one item from everyone who comes in. If you bring more than one item, we will try to work on your other items as time allows.

You must be present during the repair. There is no assurance an item can be fixed, or that attempting to fix it won’t break it even more. We (our fixers) can decline to work on a job, for any reason.

Because this event ends at 12:30 pm, we will probably not start any new jobs after 12:00 noon.

For specialized repairs (which many are), we may not be able to work on your item unless you bring the specific parts or materials needed for your repair.

Please only bring items small enough to be easily carried in by one person. Do not bring any items that are dirty (including on the inside), leaking, dangerous, contain gasoline, or have a strong odor. Clothing and other textiles that you bring in for mending should be washed first.

Although “walk-ins” are fine, please contact us in advance if possible, so we can confirm that it’s an appropriate item, and so we can let you know what else you should bring with the item (parts, cords, attachments, etc.), to ensure the best likelihood of potential repair.

This event will be the 65th King County-sponsored repair event (they’re all over King County, outside Seattle) and the eighth in White Center.

Of those seven that have previously been in White Center, two were at the King County Housing Authority’s Seola Gardens, and five have been at the field house.

For more info on this and other repair events, visit KingCounty.gov/repair-events or KCecoconsumer.com.

Repair events season runs March through October, and this Oct. 5 White Center event is the last this year. Organizers are expecting to have 12 of these King County repair events next year, and will probably start scheduling those in December.

This repair event – aimed at reducing waste and building community! – is brought to you by King County Solid Waste Division and King County Parks Division. See the schedule for all King County-sponsored repair events (and other area repair events, as we hear about them).

The Steve Cox Memorial Park field house is located at 1321 SW 102nd Street: