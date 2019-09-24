SPONSORED : Wesley Des Moines, a Wesley Community and South King Media Advertiser, has partnered with Seattle-based Eldergrow to bring a mobile sensory garden and indoor therapeutic horticulture program to its residents.

This week, the two organizations came together to host an event for Wesley Des Moines residents to begin filling the garden with vibrant flowers and fragrant herbs.

Eldergrow, an award-winning organization, offers seniors living in residential and personal care communities a therapeutic connection to nature through innovative gardening products and programs. Recent studies show that horticultural therapy reduces depression; improves balance, coordination and endurance; and lowers the risk factors for dementia by 36 percent*.

“We are delighted to incorporate Eldergrow’s innovative programming here at Wesley Des Moines,” said Alexander Candalla, Des Moines’ Executive Director. “Our team is always looking for new and innovative ways to engage our residents. The new garden will give our residents the opportunity to create something with their own hands, giving them a sense of pride as they use the plants they grow for fun activities and culinary programs.”

Wesley Des Moines is the first senior living community to use Eldergrow’s therapeutic garden in the the city of Des Moines. Eldergrow’s Expert Educators will be on site to teach and build relationships with the community residents through ongoing enrichment classes including culinary and garden art curriculum.

“Eldergrow’s indoor therapy gardens not only bring nature indoors but also provide residents with tracked mental and physical stimulation, engage cognitive and creative function and stimulate each of the five senses,” said Orla Concannon, Eldergrow Founder and CEO. “We are excited to bring our mobile garden to the residents at Wesley Des Moines!”

About Eldergrow

Eldergrow was founded by Orla Concannon in 2015 in order to offer residents a therapeutic connection to nature through two innovative indoor gardening programs. The unique Therapeutic Horticulture Garden program brings nature inside 12 months a year. Eldergrow Educators teach evidence-based, therapeutic horticulture classes that improve quality of life for our growing community of elders living in residential and nursing care. The new DIY Culinary Herb Garden program brings farm-to-table into senior living with fresh herbs and expertly curated curriculum sent to communities every month. All of our gardens are built by disabled veterans and people living with disabilities. For more information, visit www.Eldergrow.org.

About Wesley Des Moines

Wesley is a faith-based organization providing retirement communities and a network of services for older adults. With love and joy, we are called to meet the physical, social and spiritual needs of those we serve. We affirm the worth of all those we serve and those who provide service. Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and commanding water views at Wesley Des Moines. Located halfway between Seattle and Tacoma, our 42-acre campus offers breathtaking views of Puget Sound and Vashon Island. In addition to amenities for active lifestyles, the campus has many supportive services available to you as your needs change. Health & Home Care brings nursing, rehabilitation and personal care services to your home. The Wesley Des Moines Health Center offers additional care options, including rehabilitation therapies, skilled nursing and memory care. With so many services, residents have the peace of mind that they can age well at Wesley Des Moines. For more information, visit www.wesleychoice.org/communities/des-moines/.