The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market will be holding a Harvest Festival this Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Activities:

NATIVE DRUMS

CIDER PRESS

APPLE PIE BAKING CONTEST

CARAMEL APPLE MAKING

FLOWER CROWNS

More info at dmfm.org.

The Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: