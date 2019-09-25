On the first day of school this fall, students and staff of Des Moines Elementary started the year in a new school building. Now, the Highline community is invited to tour the new facility!

Des Moines Elementary School opened on time and on budget, maintaining Highline’s long track record of delivering new schools as promised. Highline voters invested in building new schools when they passed a school construction bond in November 2016.

Please join staff, families and community leaders on Thursday, September 26 for an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting, followed by self-guided tours of the new school.

Grand Opening Celebration

Thursday, September 26

5:30 – 7:00 p.m. Des Moines Elementary School

23801 16th Avenue South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Agenda 5 –5:30 p.m. — Sign in

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Ceremony & ribbon cutting

6 – 7 p.m. — Refreshments & tours

More event information here.

Des Moines Elementary School is located at 23801 16th Avenue South: