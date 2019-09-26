A grant of $1.5 million, available over four years, has been awarded to a partnership between the Des Moines/Normandy Park Senior Activity Center and the Central Area Senior Center to expand senior services to underserved seniors and veterans in our communities.

The Des Moines/Normandy Park portion of the award is just over $500,000.

The King County Department of Community and Human Services encouraged regional senior centers to form collaborations or “hubs” to better reach specific demographics, or serve a defined geographic area or cultural group.

This 4.5-year effort is designed to increase diversity, beginning with reaching more African American and African immigrant seniors. This funding will enable the centers to increase resources on aging services and provide support, outreach, and connection to all seniors in our communities.

King County received 22 applications, representing 41 senior centers, requesting a combined total of $44,066,550 in funding. With approximately $19,480,000 awarded, funding decisions were competitive. The successful centers will form 14 hubs for senior services around the region.

Funding was made possible thanks to voter approval of the expanded Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy that, for the first time, includes funding dedicated to older adults and caregivers.

“I know many seniors & veterans with financial challenges, and this is a much needed benefit for Des Moines & Normandy Park,” Councilmember Robert Back said. “Because of this voter-approved levy that expands services to the many veterans & senior community members, we will now have better resources for our residents in need. This is great news.”

The Des Moines/Normandy Park Senior Activity Center says it is eager to begin this partnership with the Central Area Center: