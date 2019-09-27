SPONSORED: Believe it or not it’s almost tax season again, and United Way of King County will again be offering tax filing assistance to low and middle income residents of King County.
In support of this mission, they are looking for a few great candidates who will manage the sites where this service will take place.
Please see the below description and instructions to be considered for one of these positions.
If you would like to be employed by one of King County’s longest running and well respected non-profits and feel good abut helping your neighbors, read on for the details of this popular program and how to apply:
UNITED WAY OF KING COUNTY
invites applications for the position of:
Site Managers for the Free Tax Preparation Campaign
SALARY:
- $19/hour
OPENING DATE:
- 09/18/2019
CLOSING DATE:
- Open Until Filled
JOB ANNOUNCEMENT:
United Way of King County is seeking Site Managers for the Free Tax Preparation Campaign to provide coordination, organization, and supervision for the operation of one free tax preparation site through the Free Tax Preparation Campaign. This signature program of United Way of King County is one of the largest Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs in the nation and helps low- and moderate-income families increase their economic stability by connecting them with free tax preparation services, access to public benefits, and asset building opportunities. In 2019, 1,030 volunteers prepared 21,975 tax returns, drawing down over $30.1 million in tax refunds and credits back to the community. The Free Tax Preparation Campaign will offer services at more than 30 sites throughout King County in 2020. Each site will be staffed by volunteers and at least one paid Site Manager.
Site Managers must provide strong customer service to low- and middle-income clients coming into sites, ensure quality in the tax returns filed, and successfully manage the volunteers that staff the site. Tax law knowledge is a plus but not required. Those hired with little to no tax law experience will be asked to attend additional training provided by United Way.
DUTIES/SKILLS:
Examples of job duties:
- Oversee preparation of tax returns and confirm all returns are correct.
- Provide exceptional support to volunteers, managing and answering any questions they may have.
- Provide excellent customer service to clients coming into the site, resolving issues and making sure clients receive all the services for which they are eligible.
- Transmit tax returns to IRS Service Center and follow up on all rejected returns in a timely manner.
- Troubleshoot technology issues such as printer installation, networking issues, or minor laptop malfunctions.
- Submit reports and communicate with Tax Campaign staff each week during tax season.
- This position is seasonal. Site Managers are hired from January 13, 2020 to April 18, 2020, and are scheduled to work 15-40 hours per week (depending on the hours of the site or sites). Upon hire, they are required to independently complete IRS online tax law training and certification tests. Site Managers are also required to attend 2 full days and 2 nights of site manager trainings on November 16th, November 27th, December 1nd, December 12th, and January 3rd. In addition, it is also a requirement for the Site Manager to attend 4 volunteer training sessions between December and January to assist with volunteer training.
LOCATIONS:
All times listed below require Site Managers to arrive and set up 30 minutes to 1 hour prior and breakdown 30 minutes to 1 hour after:
- Bellevue: Hopelink; Thursdays 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Fridays 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM; Saturdays 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM; Sundays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Burien: Burien Goodwill; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Burien: Burien Community Center; Mondays and Tuesdays: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Kent: Kent Public Health; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM;
- Renton: Fairwood Library; Mondays: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Thursdays: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM; Saturdays: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Seattle: Douglas-Truth Library; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM
- Seattle: Seattle Public Library – Central Branch; Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM; Saturdays 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM; Sundays 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (schedule for this site can be flexible)
- Seattle: El Centro De La Raza – Beacon Hill; Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM (Ability to Speak Spanish is Required for this location)
- Seattle: Goodwill; Mondays and Wednesdays: 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
- Seattle: Rainier Beach Community Center; Wednesdays: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM; Saturdays: 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM; Sundays: 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM
- Tukwila: Location TBD; Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM (tentative schedule, subject to adjustment)
- Auburn: Orion Industries; Mondays and Wednesdays 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM; Saturdays 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Good interpersonal and relationship-building skills
- Ability to stay calm in high-stress, face-paced environment
- Strong verbal communication skills
- Demonstrated passion for helping low-income families and individuals build assets
- Understanding and commitment to racial equity and/or the desire to learn more
- Volunteer or Program Management experience
- Excellent customer service skills
- Experience with individual tax returns or the ability to learn tax law. Prior knowledge of tax law is helpful.
- Ability to quickly learn tax prep software TaxSlayer software
- Ability to speak a second language (Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Russian or East African language such as Amharic) preferred
- Computer skills and experience in troubleshooting hardware (laptops and printers) a plus
Education and/or Experience:
- Associates’ degree or equivalent experience, or advanced courses in accounting, computers, or related field preferred; at least 1 (or 2+) years’ experience in supervision of staff or volunteers, education, or management of programs. Tax preparation background is a plus.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Please apply online at http://www.uwkc.org/about/careers/ and submit your resume and a cover letter.
Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of what it means to LIVE UNITED. We strongly encourage people of color to apply.
