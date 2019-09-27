SPONSORED : Believe it or not it’s almost tax season again, and United Way of King County will again be offering tax filing assistance to low and middle income residents of King County.

In support of this mission, they are looking for a few great candidates who will manage the sites where this service will take place.

Please see the below description and instructions to be considered for one of these positions.

If you would like to be employed by one of King County’s longest running and well respected non-profits and feel good abut helping your neighbors, read on for the details of this popular program and how to apply: