From more frequent heat waves and wildfire smoke to more intense rainfall in winter, we’re all seeing the impacts of climate change in our communities.

The county will be holding a Strategic Climate Action Plan Workshop at Highline College on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m.

“King County has one of the most comprehensive and ambitious climate strategies in the country, but we must accelerate our work,” the county said in a statement.

Here’s more from the county: