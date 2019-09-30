From more frequent heat waves and wildfire smoke to more intense rainfall in winter, we’re all seeing the impacts of climate change in our communities.
The county will be holding a Strategic Climate Action Plan Workshop at Highline College on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m.
“King County has one of the most comprehensive and ambitious climate strategies in the country, but we must accelerate our work,” the county said in a statement.
Here’s more from the county:
The county is updating its the Strategic Climate Action Plan (SCAP) now and is seeking the public’s help identifying new opportunities to act on climate solutions while creating social, economic and environmental benefits for communities.
King County hosts three public SCAP workshops this October to hear priorities and proposals from county residents, and to share highlights of recent climate progress and challenges and initial ideas for what more the County might do.
The 2020 SCAP update will focus on reducing regional greenhouse gas emissions, preparing for climate change impacts, and supporting resilience in communities disproportionately impacted by climate change.
Workshops are scheduled for:
- Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-8 p.m., Bellevue College, Bellevue, Student Union Building C – RSVP for 10/2
- Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m. – noon, University of Washington, Seattle, Intellectual House – RSVP for 10/12
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m., Highline College, Des Moines, Student Union Building 8 – RSVP for 10/16
RSVPs are encouraged but not required. To RSVP and for more information about the events and locations, visit kingcounty.gov/climate.
The SCAP provides the public, County decision-makers and employees with clear and detailed information about the County’s climate change goals, priorities and commitments. The completed update will be transmitted by King County Executive Dow Constantine to the King County Council by June 30, 2020 and outline the County’s actions on climate change for the next five years.
