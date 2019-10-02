SPONSORED: From Advertiser DAL Law Firm:

Can I Stop My Foreclosure?

If you’ve fallen behind on your mortgage payments and a foreclosure sale is looming in the very near future, you might still be able to save your home. While you can seek options on your own, its often better to seek the advice of an experienced foreclosure attorney who can assess your situation and provide the best options for you.

The most common legal option to prevent a foreclosure is filing bankruptcy. When you file bankruptcy, there is an automatic stay that stops all collection efforts, including foreclosure actions. Bankruptcy is a very effective legal strategy for stopping a foreclosure proceeding immediately after the bankruptcy has been filed. In many instances, bankruptcy allows individuals to restructure debts, get debt relief, stop foreclosure sales, and keep the home.

Another option to stop a foreclosure is to apply for a loan modification. A loan modification is an agreement that permanently changes one or more terms of your original loan agreement that makes payments affordable. The modification also normally adds any past due amounts to the unpaid principal balance. You can contact your mortgage lender to request

Foreclosure is a complicated and emotionally draining process. The best legal strategy to stop a foreclosure depends on your personal situation and is best carried out by a successful foreclosure attorney with a strong track record of stopping foreclosure and saving homes. If you have received a notice of foreclosure, notice of default, or notice of trustee sale, you should give our office a call for a free consultation at (206) 408-8158.

We have helped many homeowners save their home and we would be happy to assist you as well.

Contact us: