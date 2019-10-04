SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend!

First up…a new Home in desirable Normandy Park:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 5: 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

18005 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,099,998

MLS Number: 1520898

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,426 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,475 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Next is another brand new (neighboring) Home in the same desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 5: 2 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,099,998

MLS Number: 1520876

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a large 2,145 sq/ft Townhouse in a small 4-unit community:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has soaring ceilings, beautiful engineered hardwoods and fresh paint and carpet! Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, white quartz counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets. The dining room opens to a sunny deck. Huge master suite 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard patio, 2 car garage plus 2 outside parking place. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways!

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 6: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

434 S 156th St Unit 2, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $464,900

MLS Number: 1485032

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1999

Approximate House SqFt: 2,145 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,018 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

Next up is a new opportunity at the Landings at Riverview:

You’ll be impressed with the 18ft ceiling & natural light in the living room. Open kitchen with SS appliances & breakfast nook. Upgrades include walnut floors, newer carpet, & central A/C. Master suite with walk-in closet & 5 piece bath. Backyard is fully fenced; entertain on the patio or garden in the greenhouse. Two car garage with storage & newer water heater. Close to shopping, freeway access, Green River trail, & Grandview off-leash dog park.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 5: 1 – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

21824 43rd Place S., Unit 9, Kent, WA 98032 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $419,950

MLS Number: 1526053

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2000

Approximate House SqFt: 1,589 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,018 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The final Open House is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 5: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $694,950

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS: