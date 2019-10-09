King County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, Oct. 9 arrested a second suspect in the brutal murder of 16-year-old Mt. Rainier High School student Juan Carlos Con Guzman.

Police say that another suspect was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

As we previously reported, Guzman’s body was found in the Green River outside of Auburn on Sept. 10, 2019.

Police say that King County Major Crimes Detectives developed probable cause for two suspects – ages 20 and 28 – for the murder of Guzman.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Major Crimes detectives arrested a 20-year old male suspect from Federal Way without incident.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, detectives had information that the second suspect, a 28-year old male from Federal Way, was in the Federal Way area they located him in the Winco Foods parking lot, located at the 100 block of SW Campus Drive in Federal Way.

The TAC-30 SWAT team deployed two distraction devices and attempted to take the suspect into custody. He fled down an embankment towards SW Campus Dr. Additional TAC-30 deputies pursued him and attempted to arrest him. The suspect at first appeared cooperative, put his hands up, dropped to his knees but then he retrieved a black handgun from his waist band. One TAC-30 deputy fired a single round at the suspect, who was not hit. The suspect tossed the gun to the ground and then followed deputy commands to lay down on the ground, and was arrested.

The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Even though the suspect was not hit, in keeping with I-940, Sheriff Johanknecht has requested that Valley Investigative Team conduct the Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

Photos below below are of the handgun that the suspect retrieved from his waist band when deputies were attempting to arrest him:

The second suspect reportedly had a confrontation with officers, but no one was injured.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sgt. Ryan Abbott gave this update on the investigation into Guzman’s homicide: