JOBS: Family-owned restaurant in Burien is looking to hire for Line Cook positions:

Line cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.

Ideal candidates should be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.

This is a fast-paced high-volume restaurant. Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.

Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.

14423 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA 98166

Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.

Competitive wages.

To apply candidates can arrive in person Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Please bring a professional resume with 3 references.