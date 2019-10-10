SPONSORED:
JOBS: Family-owned restaurant in Burien is looking to hire for Line Cook positions:
Line cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.
Ideal candidates should be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.
This is a fast-paced high-volume restaurant. Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.
Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.
14423 Ambaum Blvd SW
Burien, WA 98166
Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.
Competitive wages.
