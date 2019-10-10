Explore the Salish Sea Educator Workshop

MARINE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CENTER, HIGHLINE COLLEGE

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019

Team SeaDoc is working its way around the Salish Sea to build Salish Sea curriculum collaboratively with local teachers and marine experts, and their next stop is in Redondo on Saturday, Oct. 19!

SeaDoc Society is teaming up with Highline College’s MaST Aquarium to present a free, one-day workshop for tooling up to teach Next Generation Science Standards-linked Salish Sea Curriculum. Earn 8 Washington State-approved TPEP and STEM Clock Hours.

All are invited to an interactive educator workshop to support our common goal of ocean literacy and Salish Sea stewardship in the next generation. Participants who sign up before Oct. 7 will receive a copy of Nautilus Award-winning Explore the Salish Sea prior to workshop.

This workshop is being held at Highline College. We will begin the day in their MaST aquarium with some underwater exploration, then move to a classroom on main campus to complete the day.

In this workshop, you will…

Receive hands-on, NGSS-linked Salish Sea-based lesson plans for your students, based on the best-selling book, Explore the Salish Sea: A Nature Guide for Kids

Earn 8 Washington State-approved TPEP and STEM Clock Hours

Receive a free copy of Explore the Salish Sea, A Nature Guide for Kids for yourself

Receive free class sets of the new Explore the Salish Sea books for 4th – 8th graders in Title I schools

Connect with nearby marine science and stewardship experts who may visit your classroom or support a field experience, or with classroom teachers to support their students’ marine ecosystem education

Enjoy a delicious lunch provided by SeaDoc!

Workshop Goals

Registrants will be able to implement the SeaDoc Youth Education Program’s Next Generation Science Standard (NGSS)-aligned Salish Sea curriculum and to design an NGSS-linked lesson plan after experiencing a hands-on example lesson and a guided demonstration of how to navigate the NGSS and build a NGSS-based lesson.

Participants will be able to lead an authentic scientific investigation which can be replicated for their students after conducting an authentic inquiry with their Workshop Working Groups.

Registrants will build a supportive network of classroom teachers and marine experts, offering stewardship opportunities within their local communities.

Facilitator

SeaDoc Society’s Education Coordinator, Mira Lutz Castle, M.S., comes from fourteen years in K-12 Science teaching and NGSS-aligned curriculum-development in the Anacortes School District, four years of Biology and Environmental Science laboratory instruction and Public Education Program development for Western Washington University (WWU), and two years of public education as an Interpretive Ranger for Washington State Parks.

A Viking at heart, Mira earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology with a Marine Emphasis, Teaching Certification, and Master of Science in Marine and Estuarine Science at Western. She’s an avid Scientific Diver and loves to play outside with her family throughout the Salish Sea watershed.

For more information, visit https://www.juniorseadoctors.com/workshops.

The MaST Center is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Dr S.: