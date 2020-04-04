Thursday night’s (April 9) Des Moines City Council meeting will be conducted virtually by telephone conference, starting at 5 p.m.

While there again will be no in-person public comments allowed, all written Public Comment will be entered into the record and be available for review on the City’s website. To submit a comment, email [email protected].

The public will not be able to participate verbally in the meeting.

Telephonic participation will be provided to allow the public to listen to the Council meeting over the phone.

If you live within the city limits of Des Moines and you subscribe to Comcast Cable TV, you may watch council meetings on Channel 21. They are broadcast on the Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday following a council meeting at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. You can also live stream the meeting from the city website.

On the agenda (download PDF of full agenda packet here):

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE ROLL CALL CORRESPONDENCE/WRITTEN PUBLIC COMMENT 24TH AVENUE S & S 208TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACT Motion is to award the Public Works Contract with Totem Electric of Tacoma, Inc. for the 24th Ave S & S 208th St Intersection Improvements Project, in the amount of $455,252.69, authorize a construction project contingency in the amount of $45,600.00, and further authorize the City Manager to sign said Contract substantially in the form as submitted. BARNES CREEK TRAIL PROJECT – 16TH AVENUE S (MASSEY CREEK TO KENT DES MOINES ROAD) PUBLIC WORKS CONTRACT

Motion is to award the Public Works Contract with Hcon, Inc. for the Barnes Creek Trail Project – 16th Ave S (Massey Creek to Kent Des Moines Road), in the amount of $442,246.25, authorize a construction project contingency in the amount of $25,000.00, and further authorize the City Manager to sign said Contract substantially in the form as submitted. DRAFT ORDINANCE NO. 20-023 SUSPENDING RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF ONE-TIME REVENUE TO ADDRESS COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Staff Presentation: Finance Director Beth Anne Wroe



Here’s a notification included in the packet:

NOTE: The City of Des Moines is currently operating under a Proclamation of Emergency issued on March 5, 2020 and Governor Inslee’s Stay-at-Home order issues March 23, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Governor Inslee issued Proclamation 20-28, Open Public Meetings Act and Public Records Act, waiving and suspending the portions of RCW 42.30 that require in person meetings or contact.

Public Comment is still encouraged and will only be accepted in writing, either by email to the City Clerk at [email protected] or by mail; Attn: City Clerk, 21630 11th Avenue S., Des Moines WA 98198. City Council meetings can be viewed live on Comcast Channel 21 or live streamed on the City’s website at www.desmoineswa.gov.

All written Public Comment will be entered into the record and be available for review on the City’s website.

Telephonic participation will be provided to allow the public to listen to the Council meeting over the phone. The public will not be able to participate verbally in the meeting.