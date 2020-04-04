SPONSORED :

Your Daily Dose of Natural Beauty, courtesy Advertiser Zenith Holland Nursery – A mountain’s out kind of day – gardening season has arrived:

Since you’ve been being such a good do-be, staying home and probably mostly indoors, the arrival of real spring may be catching you by surprise, and your garden too! Well, today’s Daily Dose of Natural Beauty reminds us that when the mountain is out more reliably, it’s a sure sign that garden season is in full swing. There’s lots to do, from planting and pruning to fertilizing and more with an added bonus that may be lucky to catch some natural vistas at the same time.

Today’s shot got us thinking about how Mount Rainier often hides away, and wondering how often it is actually visible. We found this interesting time lapse taken from Queen Anne’s Kerry Park. Shot in 2012, it shows that the mountain was visible 83 days in that year – take a look:

ABOUT OUR SPONSOR

This “Daily Dose of Natural Beauty” is brought to you by Zenith Holland Nursery, thanking you and the South King County community for your continuing support.

As a designated “Essential Business” member of the Food and Agriculture sector, Zenith Holland Nursery is operating daily offering a broad selection of edibles including fruits and cool season vegetable starts that can be planted now. Owner /Operator Lyn Robinson and her husband are on site daily to assist customers with their horticultural needs, while other staff remain safely at home.

If you are one of the many folks who would like to seize your stay-at-home time to plant a Victory garden, Zenith Holland can help. They are a local resource for seeds, soil and fertilizer. While practicing social distancing measures on site, they can also answer questions or orders by phone.

Established in 1907, Zenith Holland Nursery is proud to be the oldest continually operating business in Des Moines. They specialize in growing and providing quality plants ranging from hardy perennials to culinary herbs, colorful annuals, sedums, ground covers and hanging baskets. The nursery sits on just over an acre of land with eleven greenhouses.

Zenith Holland is located just south of downtown Des Moines at 23260 Marine View Drive South (map below).

Their current hours are:

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. so you can shop small, shop local, shop essential.



Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/