Today’s image comes from Wright Park in Tacoma: the WW Seymour Conservatory, founded in 1908. A glorious arrangement of palms and semi-conical shaped shrubs is framed agains a marvel of Victorian style conservatory design blending the work of man and the work of nature to spectacular effect.

Within a greenhouse we can bring the natural plants from far flung locales to the Pacific Northwest and have successful growth and cultivation. One can raise vegetables and fruits, ornamentals like coleus, ferns, impatiens and caladiums, and tropicals like orchids, bromeliads and even exotic Venus flytraps.

The trick is in having proper ventilation and ability to create shading when needed, along with heating, in order to create just the right climate for whatever you may seek to raise.

In looking into the Seymour conservatory’s illustrious past we learned that it was gifted by, and dedicated to, a very interesting turn of the century Tacoman. William Woolcott Seymour originally from Vermont, was born into wealth, but also of his own merits amassed a substantial fortune through a variety of business ventures in Tacoma after arriving in 1890. From banking to timber, to public utilities he was quite successful in many different ventures. He bestowed his largesse on a variety of public institutions such as hospitals, funding of Nurses and doctors to work with the poor, as well as a YMCA camp, the eponymous Camp Seymour.

You can learn more about this forward thinking benefactor here: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/place/w-w-seymour-conservatory/#additional-info

Zenith Holland Nursery offers an abundant array of plants suitable for conservatory growing at home. Below a few images from their artfully arranged greenhouse retail.

