Should I hire an attorney for my estate planning?

While an attorney is not required to prepare your estate planning, an attorney can help you avoid common mistakes made and answer questions you may not be able to find answers for. When considering if you need to hire an estate planning lawyer, consider this – estate planning is serious business. One wrong word or one missing signature can change the entire intent of a will or trust.

Your estate planning lawyer can also help you minimize estate and inheritance taxes. Once you pass away, they can assist the executor of your will in transferring assets to your beneficiaries, as well as help navigate the probate process if necessary. An estate planning lawyer can help you ensure that you’re prepared for end-of-life scenarios in which you’re unable to make your own decisions. This will typically involve assigning power of attorney, drawing up a living will or creating any other kind of advance directive. A good estate planning lawyer can serve as a legal guide through all the aspects of preparing for the end of life.

